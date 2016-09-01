menu
1.9.2016

Brockie loves hitting volleys

Phakaaathi Reporter
Jeremy Brockie of SuperSport United during the Nedbank Cup, Last 16 match between SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates at Peter Mokaba Stadium on March 21, 2015 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

SuperSport United goal poacher Jeremy Brockie has explained why he is good on striking a volley with both his feet.

The Matsatsantsa a Pitori striker rattled in 18 goals in all competitions last season.

“It is something I’ve always loved to practise at a very young age. I’ve always loved to strike a ball, whether with the right foot or left. Whenever I get a chance to strike a ball in the air I don’t have any second thoughts about it,” said Brockie.

Since moving to South Africa to join United in 2014, the New Zealand international says everyone at his clb made him feel comfortable.

“I came here with open eyes, not really sure what to expect but the SuperSport guys have made me feel welcome. It is a really family orientated club from the top all the way to the bottom.”

 

