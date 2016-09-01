menu
Celebrities 1.9.2016 12:04 pm

Does Luthuli Dlamini sound ‘too white’ for Zulu roles?

Citizen reporter
Luthuli Dlamini. Image courtesy of Facebook.com/LuthuliDlamini

Luthuli Dlamini. Image courtesy of Facebook.com/LuthuliDlamini

The former Scandal actor, whose rounded vowels come from growing up in Britain, says he has been denied roles because of his accent.

Former Generations and Scandal! actor Luthuli Dlamini says he has been overlooked for acting opportunities over the past five years because of his accent.

Speaking to TMG Entertainment, the actor said that, had he been given a chance, he would have been able to fill the roles.

“Especially in the last five years or so when they (film producers) are looking for an authentic Zulu accent and a delivery that is authentically Zulu‚” he said.

ALSO READ> > What does your favourite Mzansi soapie actor earn?

The actor, known for his character as David Nyathi on Scandal,  says it affected him because he feels, that had he been given a script with Zulu dialogue, he would have learned it like any other language. There have been a number of Zulu roles, or other vernacular roles, that he would have loved to play but wasn’t given a chance to try because of his accent, he says.

The Zimbabwean-born actor was raised in England, where he got much of his schooling and worked, before he returned to southern Africa and settled in South Africa.

“It’s home. It was the quality of life that I wanted. You just don’t have the space in the UK; you don’t have the variety and terrain‚ and here you have all the beauty of Africa around you‚” he says of his decision to move to South Africa.

ALSO READ>> Florence Masebe offers tips for aspiring actors

Language and accent politics have always plagued the South African entertainment industry, with former Metro FM DJ Tbo Touch having long been on the receiving end of the criticism for his American accent.

The acting industry has also received criticism for languages, though not so much for accents, with most on Twitter questioning how, in a drama, a family can have parents and their children who speak different languages.

One actor who has always been vocal about this is Florence Masebe. In one blog post, Masebe says television writers don’t seem to respect languages when it comes to the dramas on our screens.

 

Related Stories
Florence Masebe offers tips for aspiring actors 17.8.2016
‘Hobo ke mmao’ – Florence Masebe slams natural hair hater 20.7.2016
Florence Masebe speaks of racism on set 11.5.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Mokoena joins Ajax Cape Town
Phakaaathi

Mokoena joins Ajax Cape Town

Caster shows off her Chappies wrapper
National

Caster shows off her Chappies wrapper

Ngcongca chooses Sundowns over Chiefs
Phakaaathi

Ngcongca chooses Sundowns over Chiefs

Furman hails ‘top quality’ Mashamaite
Phakaaathi

Furman hails ‘top quality’ Mashamaite

DJ Zinhle reveals how she dealt with AKA breakup
Celebrities

DJ Zinhle reveals how she dealt with AKA breakup

readers' choice

Helen Zille was with us in the ANC – Sexwale
National

Helen Zille was with us in the ANC – Sexwale

Msimanga tells ANC councillors they’re going to prison
National

Msimanga tells ANC councillors they’re going to prison

‘You were so energetic’ as mining minister, Malema tells Ramatlhodi
National

‘You were so energetic’ as mining minister, Malema tells Ramatlhodi

ANC branch wants whole NEC to fall with Zuma – report
National

ANC branch wants whole NEC to fall with Zuma – report

EFF councillors ‘threatened’ for not forfeiting 50% of salaries
National

EFF councillors ‘threatened’ for not forfeiting 50% of salaries

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.