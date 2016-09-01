menu
Eish! 1.9.2016 11:51 am

Pic: Zuma teaches King Mswati how to dab

Citizen reporter
President Jacob Zuma.

The president is now apparently exporting one of his finest skills to neighbouring countries.

An unverified picture has emerged of President Jacob Zuma allegedly dabbing with King Mswati III  during his visit to the Swazi Kingdom.

The picture shows our jovial president doing the now famous move with the king. During the 2016 local government election campaign, the ANC seemed to have adopted dabbing as part of its campaign, probably to try to woo younger voters, as the dance move is used in hip hip music. Zuma, with other top ANC leaders, dabbed their way around stadiums during their election campaigns.

Now, the picture tweeted by Sun God @Yxndza, a resident of Swaziland, shows the president dabbing with Mswati and another three men wearing Swazi traditional attire.

The president has already concluded his “working visit”, where he was attending the 36th Ordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government under the theme: Resource Mobilisation for Investment in Sustainable Energy Infrastructure for an Inclusive SADC Industrialisation and for the Prosperity of the Region.

Zuma says the visit was a success, and “said the outcomes of the summit were a true reflection of the commitment by member states to ensure integrated development in the region”.

“The summit was a success as we dealt with a number of important issues that affect the region most, in particular issues around industrialisation, energy and infrastructure development. As leaders, we have further reiterated that the time to implement Harare decisions on industrialisation and creating a vibrant economy has come to ensure that we develop our economy, create jobs and fight poverty in our region.
“The fact that we want to industrialise our region and create an integrated economy; we have all agreed that projects that should be prioritised at a regional level for the immediate term should be those that will promote regional integration and unlock regional growth.”
