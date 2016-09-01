menu
Mbesuma: Zesco have a chance to reach the final

Phakaaathi Reporter
Allan Freese, coach of Highlands Park, and Collins Mbesuma of Highlands Park during the Highlands Park Press Conference on 18 July 2016 at the Premier Hotel. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

Zambia and Highlands Park striker Collins Mbesuma believes Zesco United can reach the Caf Champions league final.

United will face Absa Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the semifinals of the continental cup competition.

The Zambian club had a great showing in the tournament so far to reach the final four of the competition.

Zesco are the first Zambian team to reach the semifinals of the club competition under the mentorship of coach George Lwandamina.

“Zesco are doing well, but it is not going to be easy, but they have a big chance to go through to the final,” Mbesuma told the Post of Zambia website.

 

