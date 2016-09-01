Mbesuma: Zesco have a chance to reach the final

United will face Absa Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the semifinals of the continental cup competition.

The Zambian club had a great showing in the tournament so far to reach the final four of the competition.

Zesco are the first Zambian team to reach the semifinals of the club competition under the mentorship of coach George Lwandamina.

“Zesco are doing well, but it is not going to be easy, but they have a big chance to go through to the final,” Mbesuma told the Post of Zambia website.