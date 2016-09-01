Suspect shot in pharmacy, liquor store robbery

A shootout ensued on Wednesday after eight suspects robbed a pharmacy and liquor store in Roodeport, on the West Rand.

The armed robbery took place at about 6.30pm at the corner of Ouklip and CR Swart roads, Roodepoort Record reported.

The robbers got away with about R5 000 in cash and a large amount of liquor and cigarettes.

Dowry Security‘s High Risk Unit, Roodekrans Neighbourhood Watch (RNW) and the police were alerted.

A car chase ensued, and the suspects were cornered on Peter Road.

One suspect fell off the robbers’ getaway vehicle, a bakkie. When they tried to escape on foot, one suspect was shot in the stomach and one in the leg. All three were arrested. By scaling residential walls, the other five got away.

All the stolen goods and cash were recovered.

The suspect who fell off the bakkie is in a critical condition.

