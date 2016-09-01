Modiba explains SuperSport move

The 21 year-old was one of the last signings of the transfer window on Wednesday, when a deal was agreed between Cape Town City and Matsatsantsa, with Thato Mokeke moving the other way. But Phakaaathi can reveal that the deal had actually been in place for some time.

“It was actually a few weeks ago, I spoke to the boss of SuperSport (Stan Matthews) and he told me they were interested in me, with the work I have been putting in with the national team, at the Olympics and for my (club) team,” said Modiba on Thursday.

“He (Matthews) asked me whether I would be interested in joining and explained a few things to me. I was interested, to be closer to my family, and in making my dreams to play abroad come true, because he promised he could make sure of that.”

The deal took until deadline day to complete, it seems, because Cape Town City owner John Comitis was keen for Modiba to stay for at least another six months. Eventually, however, Comitis agreed to let Modiba leave.

“John Comitis wanted me to stay for another season, or for six months to help the team adjust, we were still in the MTN8 and maybe I could help them win it and then go in a good way, because the team would be secure. But he met with Stan, and they talked and ended up making sure I could join SuperSport,” added Modiba, who is in camp with Bafana Bafana ahead of Friday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Mauritania in Nelspruit.

The left-sided young talent, meanwhile, is hopeful of challenging for silverware with SuperSport this season – the club have made a host of new signings, though they have lost their first two games of the 2016/17 campaign.

“I am excited … SuperSport are one of the big teams in the PSL, I saw them play last season with a good coach (Stuart Baxter), they can challenge for the title this season and have already won the Nedbank Cup. I want to challenge for titles with them, it is not going to be easy but I am going there to fight for my position, because I believe with hard work I can make an impact and play regularly in the team.”