menu
National 1.9.2016 12:19 pm

Eleven injured in Boksburg taxi collision

ANA
Image courtesy stock.xchnge

Image courtesy stock.xchnge

Paramedics say the light motor vehicle involved in the collision was not found on the accident scene.

As many as 11 people were injured on Thursday morning after their taxi and a light motor vehicle collided east of Johannesburg, ER24 paramedics said.

Spokesperson Russel Meiring said the accident occurred on Rietfontein Road in Boksburg.

“ER24 paramedics, along with various other services, arrived on the scene and found the taxi lying on its right side in the middle of the road,” Meiring said.

All the occupants of the taxi had already exited the vehicle. Paramedics found that 11 passengers had sustained minor injuries.

Meiring said the injured were treated, and thereafter transported to various hospitals, including Sunshine hospital.

The car that collided with the taxi was not found on the scene. Local authorities are investigating.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
Crane smashes three cars in Walvis Bay 31.8.2016
At least 16 dead in Tunisia road accident 31.8.2016
Taxi driver pulled out of carjacked vehicle 29.8.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Mokoena joins Ajax Cape Town
Phakaaathi

Mokoena joins Ajax Cape Town

Caster shows off her Chappies wrapper
National

Caster shows off her Chappies wrapper

Ngcongca chooses Sundowns over Chiefs
Phakaaathi

Ngcongca chooses Sundowns over Chiefs

Furman hails ‘top quality’ Mashamaite
Phakaaathi

Furman hails ‘top quality’ Mashamaite

DJ Zinhle reveals how she dealt with AKA breakup
Celebrities

DJ Zinhle reveals how she dealt with AKA breakup

readers' choice

Helen Zille was with us in the ANC – Sexwale
National

Helen Zille was with us in the ANC – Sexwale

Msimanga tells ANC councillors they’re going to prison
National

Msimanga tells ANC councillors they’re going to prison

‘You were so energetic’ as mining minister, Malema tells Ramatlhodi
National

‘You were so energetic’ as mining minister, Malema tells Ramatlhodi

ANC branch wants whole NEC to fall with Zuma – report
National

ANC branch wants whole NEC to fall with Zuma – report

EFF councillors ‘threatened’ for not forfeiting 50% of salaries
National

EFF councillors ‘threatened’ for not forfeiting 50% of salaries

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.