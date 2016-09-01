Eleven injured in Boksburg taxi collision

As many as 11 people were injured on Thursday morning after their taxi and a light motor vehicle collided east of Johannesburg, ER24 paramedics said.

Spokesperson Russel Meiring said the accident occurred on Rietfontein Road in Boksburg.

“ER24 paramedics, along with various other services, arrived on the scene and found the taxi lying on its right side in the middle of the road,” Meiring said.

All the occupants of the taxi had already exited the vehicle. Paramedics found that 11 passengers had sustained minor injuries.

Meiring said the injured were treated, and thereafter transported to various hospitals, including Sunshine hospital.

The car that collided with the taxi was not found on the scene. Local authorities are investigating.

– African News Agency (ANA)