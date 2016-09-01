Barend Pieterse on Griquas game

Kings Currie Cup coach Barend Pieterse lauded his team’s efforts despite going down 47-24 to Griquas in Kimberley on Wednesday.

The EP Kings had to field virtually a B-side because they are in action again on Saturday in Bloemfontein against the Free State, but still they lead Griquas 17-14 in the opening half.

“It was definitely a game of two halves, but once again, I cannot fault the players on their effort,” said Pieterse, a former Cheetahs lock.

“Considering that we had one day of training to prepare for this match, there were a number of mistakes but it is understandable.”

“Match fitness did play a role to some degree, you could see the players were getting tired, but this is something we will have to deal with throughout the season, we will not use it as an excuse.”

“What was exciting to see was the level of commitment and effort put in. There were definitely some players, such as Dylan Pieterse, Brandon Brown and Ganfried May, who put their hands up.

“Players like Hannes Huisamen, a teacher, who joined us on Monday and played today. These players have given us a lot to think about ahead of Saturday’s game.”

“Yes it would have been nice to have come away with a win, but for us it is not about winning or losing.”