menu
National 1.9.2016 12:44 pm

Pretoria nightclub labelled a hijacking hotspot

David Matsena
Body of a boy badly mutilated found by police.

Body of a boy badly mutilated found by police.

The suspects target cars that park in dark places, with the occupants inside.

A popular nightclub in Ga-Rankuwa, Pretoria, has been labelled a major hijacking hotspot.

Police spokesperson Captain Mathews Nkoadi said several hijackings were reported from the nightclub almost every weekend, Rekord North reported.

He declined to reveal the name of the nightclub but urged motorists to be cautious, especially when driving along Molefe Makinta Road and around Zone 4 and Zone 16.

“The nightclub has become a major concern to the police,” said Nkoadi.

He said criminals targeted motorists, driving VWs and Audis, who parked outside the nightclub.

“They target cars that park in dark places, with the occupants inside,” he said.

“We want to warn motorists and nightclub patrons to guard against being hijacked,” he said.

He said the police had taken several steps to curtail hijackings in the area around the nightclub.

These included frequent police patrols and intelligence-driven “disruptive crime prevention operations” to derail criminals’ plans.

Nkoadi provided the following safety tips to prevent being hijacked:

  •  Avoid parking in dark place
  •  Always lock the doors
  •  Avoid sitting with girlfriends in the car in isolated areas

– Caxton News Service

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Mokoena joins Ajax Cape Town
Phakaaathi

Mokoena joins Ajax Cape Town

Caster shows off her Chappies wrapper
National

Caster shows off her Chappies wrapper

Ngcongca chooses Sundowns over Chiefs
Phakaaathi

Ngcongca chooses Sundowns over Chiefs

Furman hails ‘top quality’ Mashamaite
Phakaaathi

Furman hails ‘top quality’ Mashamaite

DJ Zinhle reveals how she dealt with AKA breakup
Celebrities

DJ Zinhle reveals how she dealt with AKA breakup

readers' choice

Helen Zille was with us in the ANC – Sexwale
National

Helen Zille was with us in the ANC – Sexwale

Msimanga tells ANC councillors they’re going to prison
National

Msimanga tells ANC councillors they’re going to prison

‘You were so energetic’ as mining minister, Malema tells Ramatlhodi
National

‘You were so energetic’ as mining minister, Malema tells Ramatlhodi

ANC branch wants whole NEC to fall with Zuma – report
National

ANC branch wants whole NEC to fall with Zuma – report

EFF councillors ‘threatened’ for not forfeiting 50% of salaries
National

EFF councillors ‘threatened’ for not forfeiting 50% of salaries

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.