‘It’s utter nonsense!’ No Swazi virgin for Zuma

The South African presidency has dismissed reports from various publications online that King Mswati III will be presenting President Jacob Zuma with a virgin during the Umhlanga event.

Some reports emerged that the president would be “honoured” with a virgin during the next Umhlanga. Umhlanga, otherwise known as the Reed Dance, is an annual Swazi and Zulu cultural event in which tens of thousands of virgin girls and women travel from their various chiefdoms to the Ludzidzini Royal Village to participate in the eight-day event. Reports are that the polygamist Swaziland king plans to invite Zuma to be “honoured” with a virgin girl.

King Mswati usually picks his brides from the annual dance.

The presidency, however, has dismissed reports that the president will be honoured with a virgin during this year’s event as “utter nonsense”. Dr Bongani Ngqulunga from the presidency said this was not true at all, and how could a man of Zuma’s age be “presented” with a virgin.

Ngqulunga said, “The president was in Swaziland and has returned. No man … no man … . It doesn’t need to be elevated to the level of The Citizen” reporting on this as he said the stories were merely fabrications.

“No, come on. How can someone of Zuma’s age be presented with a girl?” said Ngqulunga, who added “I can assure you that there was never an offer like that made to the president”.

The president has concluded his “working visit”, during which he attended the 36th Ordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government under the theme: Resource Mobilisation for Investment in Sustainable Energy Infrastructure for an Inclusive SADC Industrialisation and for the Prosperity of the Region.

Zuma said the visit was a success, and “said the outcomes of the summit were a true reflection of the commitment by member states to ensure integrated development in the region”.

“The summit was a success, as we dealt with a number of important issues that affect the region most, in particular issues around industrialisation, energy and infrastructure development. As leaders, we have further reiterated that the time to implement Harare decisions on industrialisation and creating a vibrant economy has come to ensure that we develop our economy, create jobs and fight poverty in our region,” said the presidency in a statement.