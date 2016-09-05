‘Muvhango’ this week: Vusi gets in trouble with the law

Monday September 5

Morapedi’s uncle has a drastic solution to their problems. Vusi arrives back in Joburg. Thifhelimbilu tries to reach out to Teboho.

Tuesday September 6

Serithi knows the truth about Khutjo. KK makes his move on Vusi. Mulalo has shattering words for Teboho.

Wednesday September 7



Someone makes a surprise return in the Mojalefa house. Vusi and Thandaza are at odds with each other. Mulalo stone-walls Teboho.

Thursday September 8

Serithi and Khomotjo go head to head. Vusi gets in trouble with the law. Teboho suspects Mulalo’s colleague is his latest girl friend.

Friday September 9

Serithi is desperate to get rid of Khomotjo. Thandaza sets out to report Vusi to the police. Teboho refuses to play the dutiful wife.