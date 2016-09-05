‘Muvhango’ this week: Vusi gets in trouble with the law

Monday September 5
Morapedi’s uncle has a drastic solution to their problems. Vusi arrives back in Joburg. Thifhelimbilu tries to reach out to Teboho.
Tuesday September 6
Serithi knows the truth about Khutjo. KK makes his move on Vusi. Mulalo has shattering words for Teboho.
Wednesday September 7
Someone makes a surprise return in the Mojalefa house. Vusi and Thandaza are at odds with each other. Mulalo stone-walls Teboho.
Thursday September 8
Serithi and Khomotjo go head to head. Vusi gets in trouble with the law. Teboho suspects Mulalo’s colleague is his latest girl friend.
Friday September 9
Serithi is desperate to get rid of Khomotjo. Thandaza sets out to report Vusi to the police. Teboho refuses to play the dutiful wife.