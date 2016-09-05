menu
Soapies 5.9.2016 09:22 am

‘Muvhango’ this week: Vusi gets in trouble with the law

Citizen reporter
Image courtesy of Facebook

Will Thandaza protect him or hand him over to the police? Watch ‘Muvhango’ this week to find out.

Monday September 5
Morapedi’s uncle has a drastic solution to their problems. Vusi arrives back in Joburg. Thifhelimbilu tries to reach out to Teboho.

Tuesday September 6

Serithi knows the truth about Khutjo. KK makes his move on Vusi. Mulalo has shattering words for Teboho.

Wednesday September 7

Someone makes a surprise return in the Mojalefa house. Vusi and Thandaza are at odds with each other. Mulalo stone-walls Teboho.

Thursday September 8

Serithi and Khomotjo go head to head. Vusi gets in trouble with the law. Teboho suspects Mulalo’s colleague is his latest girl friend.

Friday September 9

Serithi is desperate to get rid of Khomotjo. Thandaza sets out to report Vusi to the police. Teboho refuses to play the dutiful wife.

