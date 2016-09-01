Mbombela woman collapses, dies during a shooting

A man was wounded during a shooting incident, while a young woman at the scene collapsed and died in the Mbombela CBD area, in Mpumalanga, on Thursday.

According to police spokesperson Sergeant Gerald Sedibe, the man is in a serious but stable condition, Lowvelder reported.

“When the shooting happened, a policewoman who witnessed the incident saw the suspect running down the street and chased after him and arrested the man,” he said.

Sedibe said a case of attempted murder has been opened, and police were still investigating.

He added that during the incident, a young woman collapsed at the scene and died.

“We are doing an inquest into her death,” he added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

– Caxton News Service