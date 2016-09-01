menu
Local News 1.9.2016 12:59 pm

Masango wants to leave Randers – agent

Phakaaathi Reporter
Mandla Masango has joined Danish side Randers FC.

Mandla Masango has joined Danish side Randers FC.

Bafana Bafana winger Mandla Masango’s agent has lashed out at Danish club Randers for refusing to let the player leave.

Soccer agent Buddy Farah claims Randers have priced Masango out of the market, making it impossible for the player to secure a move away from the club.

This comes after an opportunity for ‘Bullet’ to move back to South Africa came up in the recent transfer window, but Masango wanted to remain in Europe, as there were other Danish clubs that were interested in signing him.

Farah claims Randers are not ambitious enough for the winger and that he would like to leave the club.

Randers turned down an offer from bigger Danish club Aalborg, which put a hefty price tag on him.

“Mandla has made it very clear what he wants. It is not a happy marriage with Randers and he wants out of it,” Farah told tipsbladet.dk

“They have destroyed everything, and there have been a lot of problems that Randers themselves have created.

“The situation has not really changed in the last eight weeks. There was a club, Aalborg, who wanted him, and they came with a fine offer, but Randers rejected it.

“He (Masango) is not happy when he gets up in the morning. He does not thrive in a small town, the club is too unambitious, they play bad football, and it does not appeal to Mandla. He wants to play in Europe [the UEFA club competitions], and it’s not going to happen with Randers.”

Related Stories
Modiba explains SuperSport move 1.9.2016
Mbesuma: Zesco have a chance to reach the final 1.9.2016
Downs were more serious – Ngcongca 1.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

readers' choice

Mandla Masango’s return to Kaizer Chiefs is certain
Phakaaathi

Mandla Masango’s return to Kaizer Chiefs is certain

Former Bafana star facing financial problems
Phakaaathi

Former Bafana star facing financial problems

Ngcongca chooses Sundowns over Chiefs
Phakaaathi

Ngcongca chooses Sundowns over Chiefs

Chiefs sweeten deal
Phakaaathi

Chiefs sweeten deal

Good wage keeps Serero at Ajax
Phakaaathi

Good wage keeps Serero at Ajax

poll

results

Pirates 3-1 Arrows
Plat Stars 1-0 SuperSport
Bloem Celtic 0-1 Maritz Utd
Click to see full results

fixtures

Ajax vs Pirates
City vs Wits
Highlands Park vs Baroka
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Orlando Pirates 1 3
2 Cape Town City 1 3
3 Bidvest Wits 1 3
4 Chippa United 1 3
5 Maritz Utd 1 3
6 Platinum Stars 1 3
7 Ajax Cape Town 1 1
8 Baroka FC 1 1
9 Highlands Park 0 0
10 Sundowns 0 0
11 Free State Stars 1 0
12 Kaizer Chiefs 1 0
13 Bloem Celtic 1 0
14 SuperSport United 1 0
15 Arrows 1 0
16 Polokwane City 1 0
Click to see full log table

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.