Masango wants to leave Randers – agent

Soccer agent Buddy Farah claims Randers have priced Masango out of the market, making it impossible for the player to secure a move away from the club.

This comes after an opportunity for ‘Bullet’ to move back to South Africa came up in the recent transfer window, but Masango wanted to remain in Europe, as there were other Danish clubs that were interested in signing him.

Farah claims Randers are not ambitious enough for the winger and that he would like to leave the club.

Randers turned down an offer from bigger Danish club Aalborg, which put a hefty price tag on him.

“Mandla has made it very clear what he wants. It is not a happy marriage with Randers and he wants out of it,” Farah told tipsbladet.dk

“They have destroyed everything, and there have been a lot of problems that Randers themselves have created.

“The situation has not really changed in the last eight weeks. There was a club, Aalborg, who wanted him, and they came with a fine offer, but Randers rejected it.

“He (Masango) is not happy when he gets up in the morning. He does not thrive in a small town, the club is too unambitious, they play bad football, and it does not appeal to Mandla. He wants to play in Europe [the UEFA club competitions], and it’s not going to happen with Randers.”