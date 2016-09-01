Two found with gunshot wounds at Ruimsig accident scene

Three people were transported to hospital after their vehicle crashed into a pole on Peter Road in Ruimsig, on the West Rand, Roodepoort Northsider reports.

According to ER24 spokesperson Chitra Harduth, the accident last night, August 31, injured three people, their extent ranging from moderate to critical.

“Upon assessment of one patient found several metres away from the vehicle, it was found that he sustained a head injury and was in a critical condition. Another patient found near the vehicle was found to have sustained a gunshot wound. He was also in a critical condition,” she said.

The third person was also found with a gunshot wound.

“All patients were treated and taken to hospital for further medical care,” Harduth said, adding that authorities were on scene for further investigation.

– Caxton News Service