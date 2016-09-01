menu
Springs businessman offers free computer classes

Anna Robertson
Springs businessman Koffi Ahouantchessou (54) hands over Flora Mohlalo's (51) certificate after she completed a free computer course. Johnboss Chinokoro (22) was the lecturer.

The man and his wife decided to open their business to the homeless and unemployed people in 2015 by providing free computer software courses.

East Rand businessman Koffi Ahouantchessou, 54, and his wife Valerie, 45, from Springs, have sponsored 22 students to a free computer software course.

Ahouantchessou says their aim is to empower people to complete the computer classes so they will have the necessary skills to find a job or start their own business, Springs Advertiser reports.

Computers.

The couple decided to open their business to the homeless and unemployed people in 2015 by providing free computer software courses. Their students are aged between 15 and 35 years.

“With all the crime in our town, the students will have something to help them find a job,” he says.

The free class runs from February to August, when the students receive their certificates.

It is mostly practical training, as Koffie feels a computer is a communication method that can be used in the working environment.

Lecturer Johnboss Chinokoro, 22, says they have two senior students Flora Mohlalo, 51, and Esther Nxumalo, 60, among the group, who also did exceptionally well.

The company donates a computer to one student as a gift, and this year the lucky winner was Esther.

– Caxton News Service

 

