EFF members ‘sjambok each other’ over councillor lists – report

The alleged rigging of party lists containing names of nominated councillors to serve in municipalities seems to have not escaped the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), as the Red Berets in Emfuleni Local Municipality, in the west of Gauteng, have reportedly been kidnapped and tortured by fellow party members over a dispute with its regional office administrator.

The Daily Sun reported on Thursday that the party’s controversial member of the provincial legislature, Parks Khaiyane, was recovering from a “brutal beating” after EFF members allegedly stormed his house in Sebokeng Zone 14 in the early hours of Tuesday morning and assaulted him.

According to an EFF member who spoke to the tabloid, this all occurred after an office manager included her name and those of her friends in the final list submitted to the IEC and the municipality, sparking violence among EFF members.

The paper reports that Khaiyane is allegedly one of several members of the party who were kidnapped and tortured at their regional offices.

The EFF won 11 council seats, and all of its councillors have also reportedly been prevented from being sworn in as elected officials because of a protest by disgruntled members at a recently held inaugural council meeting. Public order police were called in after they allegedly sjamboked each other, and no case has been opened.

A statement seen by the paper, apparently from the EFF’s secretary-general Godrich Gardee, warned members against sending grievance letters about councillor lists to its national leadership, and should they dare, they would be “defining themselves outside the Red Berets’ discipline”.