National 1.9.2016 03:51 pm

Robbers hold up staff in Secunda Mall

CNS reporter
Picture: Thinkstock

The armed men forced the employees into a backroom, locking them in before ransacking the store.

Police have launched a manhunt after four armed robbers stole a large number of cellphones from an electronics store in the Secunda Mall, in Mpumalanga.

Four men entered the store on the ground floor of the mall at about 10.15am on Thursday under the guise of buying cellphones, Ridge Times reported.

The men drew their weapons and forced the employees into a backroom, locking them in before ransacking the store.

They sped off in a silver Toyota Yaris with tinted windows.

Residents are warned to be on the lookout for these men and to contact the Secunda Police Station if they have any information regarding this robbery.
The Secunda Police are on the scene and confirmed that no one was injured.
– Caxton News Service
