menu
Motoring News 1.9.2016 03:27 pm

New Datsun GO+, New tyke emerges

Ntsako Mthethwa
As with Datsun’s other models, the Datsun GO+ offers a mere 5.2 litres per 100km. The third row of seats fold down, offering extra storage space as needed|Quickpic

As with Datsun’s other models, the Datsun GO+ offers a mere 5.2 litres per 100km. The third row of seats fold down, offering extra storage space as needed|Quickpic

The GO+ carries over the 1.2 litre petrol engine found under the first-gen GO, but this one produces 50kW/ 104Nm.

We believe in life after death; nearly three decades after Datsun was phased out, its name was formally resuscitated in 2013 with the introduction of the Datsun GO, a small city car boasting a 1.2-litre in-line straight-three engine.

Even with the besieged economy in our country, the Nissan-owned company is pleased to launch its second model, the Datsun GO+, available in two forms, a 5+2 – versatile 7 seater MPV and panel van version.

The new Datsun GO+ carries a recommended selling price of R134 900.

The GO+ carries over the 1.2 litre petrol engine found under the first-gen GO, but this one produces 50kW/ 104Nm.

A driver’s side airbag, seatbelts for all passengers, stopping power supplied by large disc brakes upfront with drums at the back, power steering and powerful headlights complete the offering.

As with Datsun’s other models, the Datsun GO+ offers a mere 5.2 litres per 100km. The third row of seats fold down, offering extra storage space as needed. You get a choice of five colours, including gold – a new option unique to the Datsun GO+. Datsun claims a storage capacity of 347 litres with rear seats folded down.

For more information, visit Datsun.co.za or you can follow the conversation on #DatsunGO or #Datsun2016.

Related Stories
Clergy stands up to racism in response to Pretoria Girls protest 1.9.2016
Tackling child trafficking in Limpopo begins with proper birth registrations 1.9.2016
South Africans witness partial solar eclipse 1.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Mokoena joins Ajax Cape Town
Phakaaathi

Mokoena joins Ajax Cape Town

Caster shows off her Chappies wrapper
National

Caster shows off her Chappies wrapper

Ngcongca chooses Sundowns over Chiefs
Phakaaathi

Ngcongca chooses Sundowns over Chiefs

Furman hails ‘top quality’ Mashamaite
Phakaaathi

Furman hails ‘top quality’ Mashamaite

DJ Zinhle reveals how she dealt with AKA breakup
Celebrities

DJ Zinhle reveals how she dealt with AKA breakup

readers' choice

Helen Zille was with us in the ANC – Sexwale
National

Helen Zille was with us in the ANC – Sexwale

Msimanga tells ANC councillors they’re going to prison
National

Msimanga tells ANC councillors they’re going to prison

‘You were so energetic’ as mining minister, Malema tells Ramatlhodi
National

‘You were so energetic’ as mining minister, Malema tells Ramatlhodi

ANC branch wants whole NEC to fall with Zuma – report
National

ANC branch wants whole NEC to fall with Zuma – report

EFF councillors ‘threatened’ for not forfeiting 50% of salaries
National

EFF councillors ‘threatened’ for not forfeiting 50% of salaries

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.