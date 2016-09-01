New Datsun GO+, New tyke emerges

We believe in life after death; nearly three decades after Datsun was phased out, its name was formally resuscitated in 2013 with the introduction of the Datsun GO, a small city car boasting a 1.2-litre in-line straight-three engine.

Even with the besieged economy in our country, the Nissan-owned company is pleased to launch its second model, the Datsun GO+, available in two forms, a 5+2 – versatile 7 seater MPV and panel van version.

The new Datsun GO+ carries a recommended selling price of R134 900.

The GO+ carries over the 1.2 litre petrol engine found under the first-gen GO, but this one produces 50kW/ 104Nm.

A driver’s side airbag, seatbelts for all passengers, stopping power supplied by large disc brakes upfront with drums at the back, power steering and powerful headlights complete the offering.

As with Datsun’s other models, the Datsun GO+ offers a mere 5.2 litres per 100km. The third row of seats fold down, offering extra storage space as needed. You get a choice of five colours, including gold – a new option unique to the Datsun GO+. Datsun claims a storage capacity of 347 litres with rear seats folded down.

For more information, visit Datsun.co.za or you can follow the conversation on #DatsunGO or #Datsun2016.