These condoms ‘make no noise’ during sex, says Ramaphosa

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa proudly held up newly released condoms in parliament that he emphasised “made no noise” during sex.

“Max” condoms apparently provide maximum protection, smell better and are silent, he said during oral questions on HIV/Aids in the National Assembly.

South African users had apparently been complaining that that the old state-provided condom “did not smell so well and it made a noise whenever it was used”.

“Who cares to listen to noise at that time?” he said.

The new condoms were also on offer in a range of flavours, from grape to apple.