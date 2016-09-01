Honeydew and Florida cops join forces to catch reckless taxi

Florida Police, working with the Honeydew Police, arrested a 31-year-old man on September 1 after stopping a suspicious-looking vehicle, Roodepoort Record reports.

According to Florida olice spokesperson Sergeant Mpho More, the Honeydew police noticed a Toyota Quantum occupied by five males driving recklessly in Ruimsig.

They tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver took no notice of them and drove on, with the police following.

The suspects eventually stopped on Jim Fouché Road, but when the police officers got out of their vehicle, the driver of the Quantum tried to run them down.

The men drove off again while the police officers ran back to their vehicle. Still in pursuit, they radioed for backup from the Florida Police.

The vehicle was duly stopped by officers from the Florida Police, but once again the officer approaching it was almost run down.

The Honeydew officers finally caught up and approached the vehicle. They then broke the driver’s window and used pepper spray on him. On searching the vehicle, a quantity of dagga was found.

“The driver was arrested for reckless and negligent driving, as well as possession of dagga,” said More.

– Caxton News Service