menu
Uncategorized 1.9.2016 03:48 pm

Honeydew and Florida cops join forces to catch reckless taxi

Adele Bloem
Police deal with a double blow in arresting a drug dealer.

Police deal with a double blow in arresting a drug dealer.

Ppolice found dagga in the Toyota Quantum.

Florida Police, working with the Honeydew Police, arrested a 31-year-old man on September 1 after stopping a suspicious-looking vehicle, Roodepoort Record reports.

According to Florida olice spokesperson Sergeant Mpho More, the Honeydew police noticed a Toyota Quantum occupied by five males driving recklessly in Ruimsig.

They tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver took no notice of them and drove on, with the police following.

Dagga

Dagga

READ MORE: RTMC warns criminal charges will follow negligent collision

The suspects eventually stopped on Jim Fouché Road, but when the police officers got out of their vehicle, the driver of the Quantum tried to run them down.

The men drove off again while the police officers ran back to their vehicle. Still in pursuit, they radioed for backup from the Florida Police.

The vehicle was duly stopped by officers from the Florida Police, but once again the officer approaching it was almost run down.

The Honeydew officers finally caught up and approached the vehicle. They then broke the driver’s window and used pepper spray on him. On searching the vehicle, a quantity of dagga was found.

“The driver was arrested for reckless and negligent driving, as well as possession of dagga,” said More.

Caxton News Service

Related Stories
Suspects rob Northgate jewellery store 3.2.2016
Alleged Diepsloot baby-killer arrested 3.8.2015
Double blow for British PM on eve of party conference 28.9.2014
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Mokoena joins Ajax Cape Town
Phakaaathi

Mokoena joins Ajax Cape Town

Caster shows off her Chappies wrapper
National

Caster shows off her Chappies wrapper

Ngcongca chooses Sundowns over Chiefs
Phakaaathi

Ngcongca chooses Sundowns over Chiefs

Furman hails ‘top quality’ Mashamaite
Phakaaathi

Furman hails ‘top quality’ Mashamaite

DJ Zinhle reveals how she dealt with AKA breakup
Celebrities

DJ Zinhle reveals how she dealt with AKA breakup

readers' choice

Helen Zille was with us in the ANC – Sexwale
National

Helen Zille was with us in the ANC – Sexwale

Msimanga tells ANC councillors they’re going to prison
National

Msimanga tells ANC councillors they’re going to prison

‘You were so energetic’ as mining minister, Malema tells Ramatlhodi
National

‘You were so energetic’ as mining minister, Malema tells Ramatlhodi

ANC branch wants whole NEC to fall with Zuma – report
National

ANC branch wants whole NEC to fall with Zuma – report

EFF councillors ‘threatened’ for not forfeiting 50% of salaries
National

EFF councillors ‘threatened’ for not forfeiting 50% of salaries

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.