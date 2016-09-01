menu
Athletics 1.9.2016 03:23 pm

Comrades Marathon entries open

Wesley Botton
General views during the Comrades Marathon 2016 from Pietermaritzburg to Durban on May 29, 2016 in Kwa-Zulu Natal, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

The annual 89km race, to be held on June 4 next year, would be an ‘up’ run between Durban and Pietermaritzburg.

Entries have opened for the 2017 edition of the world’s biggest ultra-marathon. Comrades Marathon organisers confirmed on Monday the three-month entry process would close on November 30, or when the 20 000 entry cap had been reached.

“Prospective entrants are encouraged to get their entries in early to avoid disappointment,” the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) said in a statement. Runners could enter online (www.comrades.com), by posting their entries to the CMA office in Pietermaritzburg, or by hand delivery.

Participants would be able to post qualifying times achieved between August 27 and May 2, allowing them to enter first and update their qualifying details at a later stage. The 92nd edition of the annual 89km race, to be held on June 4 next year, would be an ‘up’ run between Durban and Pietermaritzburg.

