Local News 1.9.2016 03:19 pm

Ke Yona team ready for United

Phakaaathi Reporter
Khabo Zondo (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)



Nedbank Ke Yona team coach Khabo Zondo says the side is raring to go for their clash with SuperSport United over the weekend at the Sinaba Stadium.

Zondo, who has been working alongside Shakes Mashaba and Owen da Gama in their quest to select the team says it was hard for the three coaches to select a team.

“We are ready,the journey has been long enough and it has been testing. We fought when we were deliberating on these players. Because we all have different understanding’s,” said Zondo.

“The fact the players are talented makes it difficult for us to pick a team, but I know and understand that this is the nature of the game.”

The Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach also added that this year’s team is made up of player’s who are below 23-years old and they will only be shot of experience during the match, but are exciting to watch.

“We have the youngest team this year, they are between the ages of 18 and 23 years, that makes it exciting. They will only be lacking experience on match-day and the character to play against the likes of Jeremy Brockie,” he added.

