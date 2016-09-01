Mobara – we have to make the nation proud

Bafana cannot qualify for next year’s competition in Gabon, but still have pride to play for as well as using the match as preparation for the start next month of the 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

“It doesn’t matter if we are out of the tournament or not,” said Mobara.

“When you represent your country you should be proud and excited. Unfortunately we are out of the tournament, but that doesn’t mean we will play half-heartedly, there are still people watching and supporting us and we have to make the nation proud.”

Mobara could well get a chance to play against Mauritania, with regular central defenders Eric Mathoho and Rivaldo Coetzee already ruled out with injury and illness respectively.