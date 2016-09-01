menu
Local News 1.9.2016 03:24 pm

Mobara – we have to make the nation proud

Jonty Mark
Abbubaker Mobara during the South Africa morning training session on 13 June 2016 at Nike Training Centre Pic Aubrey Kgakatsi/ BackpagePix

Abbubaker Mobara has promised full commitment from Bafana Bafana on Friday when they take on Mauritania in a 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit.

Bafana cannot qualify for next year’s competition in Gabon, but still have pride to play for as well as using the match as preparation for the start next month of the 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

“It doesn’t matter if we are out of the tournament or not,” said Mobara.

“When you represent your country you should be proud and excited. Unfortunately we are out of the tournament, but that doesn’t mean we will play half-heartedly, there are still people watching and supporting us and we have to make the nation proud.”

Mobara could well get a chance to play against Mauritania, with regular central defenders Eric Mathoho and Rivaldo Coetzee already ruled out with injury and illness respectively.

 

poll

results

Pirates 3-1 Arrows
Plat Stars 1-0 SuperSport
Bloem Celtic 0-1 Maritz Utd
Click to see full results

fixtures

Ajax vs Pirates
City vs Wits
Highlands Park vs Baroka
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Orlando Pirates 1 3
2 Cape Town City 1 3
3 Bidvest Wits 1 3
4 Chippa United 1 3
5 Maritz Utd 1 3
6 Platinum Stars 1 3
7 Ajax Cape Town 1 1
8 Baroka FC 1 1
9 Highlands Park 0 0
10 Sundowns 0 0
11 Free State Stars 1 0
12 Kaizer Chiefs 1 0
13 Bloem Celtic 1 0
14 SuperSport United 1 0
15 Arrows 1 0
16 Polokwane City 1 0
Click to see full log table

