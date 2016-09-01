menu
Local News 1.9.2016 03:48 pm

Tau praises Wits captain

Sibongiseni Gumbi
Jimmy Tau. File Photo: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Vathiswa Ruselo

Former Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs captain, Jimmy Tau has paid tribute to Bidvest Wits defender, Thulani Hlatshwayo whom he believes is an underrated hard worker.

Tau said he would take his hat off to any player who he feels gives his best. “I think he is one of the underrated defenders of our generation.

He understands his role as a leader in a team. He is one lad that deserves more accolades than what he gets.

“He does well week in and week out at Wits,” said the retired Tau who is now a soccer analyst for SuperSport TV. Hlatshwayo became the talk of the town last weekend when he scored a goal in Wits’ 2-1 won over Pirates in the MTN8 with a 2-1 win. A few days earlier Hlatshwayo had scored the winning goal in a 2-1 win over Chiefs in a league match.

