VIDEO: Furniture factory burns, Roodepoort fire trucks late again

A furniture factory in Minerva Street suffered extensive fire damage when it took a fire truck 45 minutes to get to the scene Roodepoort Record reports.

The fire started at about 1.30pm, but the fire truck only arrived at 2.15pm, and the second fire truck only arrived an hour after the fire broke out.

Only one woman sustained minor injuries. Everyone managed to evacuate the building when the first smoke was detected. It is uncertain what caused the fire.

WATCH: house gutted by flame less than 1km from fire station

DA councillor for the area Caleb Finn was highly upset about the fire trucks’ delay.

This comes a day after it took fire trucks 40 minutes to get to a burning house that was less than 1km from the fire station in Roodepoort CBD.

According to Emergency Management Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi, the delay is due to the fact that the local fire trucks are in for repairs and trucks have to be dispatched from surrounding fire stations.

-Caxton News Service.