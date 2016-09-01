menu
National 1.9.2016 04:18 pm

VIDEO: Furniture factory burns, Roodepoort fire trucks late again

Riaan van Zyl
A fire truck arrived 45 minutes after the fire had started.

A fire truck arrived 45 minutes after the fire had started.

The fire started at about 1.30pm, but the fire truck only arrived at 2.15pm, and the second fire truck only arrived an hour after the fire broke out.

A furniture factory in Minerva Street suffered extensive fire damage when it took a fire truck 45 minutes to get to the scene Roodepoort Record reports.

Curious onlookers watch the fire.

Curious onlookers watch the fire.

The fire started at about 1.30pm, but the fire truck only arrived at 2.15pm, and the second fire truck only arrived an hour after the fire broke out.

Only one woman sustained minor injuries. Everyone managed to evacuate the building when the first smoke was detected. It is uncertain what caused the fire.

WATCH: house gutted by flame less than 1km from fire station

DA councillor for the area Caleb Finn was highly upset about the fire trucks’ delay.

This comes a day after it took fire trucks 40 minutes to get to a burning house that was less than 1km from the fire station in Roodepoort CBD.

According to Emergency Management Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi, the delay is due to the fact that the local fire trucks are in for repairs and trucks have to be dispatched from surrounding fire stations.

-Caxton News Service.

 

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Mokoena joins Ajax Cape Town
Phakaaathi

Mokoena joins Ajax Cape Town

Caster shows off her Chappies wrapper
National

Caster shows off her Chappies wrapper

Ngcongca chooses Sundowns over Chiefs
Phakaaathi

Ngcongca chooses Sundowns over Chiefs

Furman hails ‘top quality’ Mashamaite
Phakaaathi

Furman hails ‘top quality’ Mashamaite

DJ Zinhle reveals how she dealt with AKA breakup
Celebrities

DJ Zinhle reveals how she dealt with AKA breakup

readers' choice

Helen Zille was with us in the ANC – Sexwale
National

Helen Zille was with us in the ANC – Sexwale

Msimanga tells ANC councillors they’re going to prison
National

Msimanga tells ANC councillors they’re going to prison

‘You were so energetic’ as mining minister, Malema tells Ramatlhodi
National

‘You were so energetic’ as mining minister, Malema tells Ramatlhodi

ANC branch wants whole NEC to fall with Zuma – report
National

ANC branch wants whole NEC to fall with Zuma – report

EFF councillors ‘threatened’ for not forfeiting 50% of salaries
National

EFF councillors ‘threatened’ for not forfeiting 50% of salaries

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.