menu
Local News 1.9.2016 04:24 pm

Baxter has lost respect for Mosimane

Phakaaathi Reporter
Pitso Mosimane and Stuart Baxter during the Absa Premiership press conference. (Photo by Duif du Toit / Gallo Images)

Pitso Mosimane and Stuart Baxter during the Absa Premiership press conference. (Photo by Duif du Toit / Gallo Images)

‘I have to say he’s gone down in my estimations. I don’t know who Pitso was angry at.’

SuperSport United Stuart Baxter says he has lost respect for Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane following his quarrel with match officials on Sunday afternoon.

Mosimanne argued with match officials on Sunday afternoon ahead of his team’s clash with United over which side of the field his side will use to warm up before the game. Sundowns had requested to use the northern half of the field to warm up and for their bench to use.

When he didn’t get his, Mosimane insisted his team use the northern half of the field, resulting in both Matsatsantsa and the Brazilians warming up on the same half.

“Our warm up was totally compromised, because they were running in and out of our side of the pitch,” Baxter told The Sowetan.

“And then the comments that Pitso has made – either the insinuation that we (SuperSport) did wrong, or the shouting and swearing in the game – I think it diminishes the respect that people have for him.

“But the way he behaved was not fitting, and I’m sure a lot of his former friends at SuperSport will have lost respect for him. And I have to say he’s gone down in my estimations. I don’t know who Pitso was angry at.

“I hope he’s directing it at the league. Even if he was, I still don’t understand why he’s even directing it at the league.”

Related Stories
Tau praises Wits captain 1.9.2016
Mobara – we have to make the nation proud 1.9.2016
Ke Yona team ready for United 1.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

readers' choice

Mandla Masango’s return to Kaizer Chiefs is certain
Phakaaathi

Mandla Masango’s return to Kaizer Chiefs is certain

Former Bafana star facing financial problems
Phakaaathi

Former Bafana star facing financial problems

Ngcongca chooses Sundowns over Chiefs
Phakaaathi

Ngcongca chooses Sundowns over Chiefs

Good wage keeps Serero at Ajax
Phakaaathi

Good wage keeps Serero at Ajax

Chiefs sweeten deal
Phakaaathi

Chiefs sweeten deal

poll

results

Pirates 3-1 Arrows
Plat Stars 1-0 SuperSport
Bloem Celtic 0-1 Maritz Utd
Click to see full results

fixtures

Ajax vs Pirates
City vs Wits
Highlands Park vs Baroka
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Orlando Pirates 1 3
2 Cape Town City 1 3
3 Bidvest Wits 1 3
4 Chippa United 1 3
5 Maritz Utd 1 3
6 Platinum Stars 1 3
7 Ajax Cape Town 1 1
8 Baroka FC 1 1
9 Highlands Park 0 0
10 Sundowns 0 0
11 Free State Stars 1 0
12 Kaizer Chiefs 1 0
13 Bloem Celtic 1 0
14 SuperSport United 1 0
15 Arrows 1 0
16 Polokwane City 1 0
Click to see full log table

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.