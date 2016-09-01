Baxter has lost respect for Mosimane

Mosimanne argued with match officials on Sunday afternoon ahead of his team’s clash with United over the side of the field that his side will use to warm up before the game, Sundowns had requested to use the northern half of the field to warm-up and for their bench to use.

When he didn’t get his, Mosimane insisted that his team use the northern half of the field resulting in both Matsatsantsa and the Brazilians warming up on the same half.

“Our warm-up was totally compromised, because they were running in and out of our side of the pitch,” Baxter told the Sowetan.

“And then the comments that Pitso has made – either the insinuation that we (SuperSport) did wrong, or the shouting and swearing in the game – I think it diminishes the respect that people have for him.

“But the way he behaved was not fitting, and I’m sure a lot of his former friends at SuperSport will have lost respect for him. And I have to say he’s gone down in my estimations. I don’t know who Pitso was angry at.

“I hope he’s directing it at the league. Even if he was, I still don’t understand why he’s even directing it at the league.”