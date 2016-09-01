menu
National 1.9.2016 04:46 pm

WATCH: Man beating child on school bus, sparks outrage

Kyle Cowan
A screenshot of the video that was uploaded onto YouTube by 'Police Pics and Clips' shows the man in the act of beating a young boy with a belt on a school bus.

The family pleas for assistance to identify 9-year-old’s attacker.

A video showing an unidentified man beating a young boy with a belt on a school bus in KwaZulu-Natal has sparked outrage online, Zululand Observer reports.

The video was shared on YouTube by popular crime network page ‘Police Pics and Clips’, and shows the man first confronting the nine-year-old child before taking his belt and repeatedly striking him all over his body.

CCTV cameras onboard captured the entire ordeal, which occurred on August 10 somewhere in the Empangeni/Richards Bay area.

The post on Facebook was accompanied with a plea from parents that anyone with information come forward to assist in identifying the man.

The post was shared 887 times by noon today.

The Zululand Observer is currently attempting to reach the parents of the child, while the school principal declined to comment.

It is believed the incident was sparked when a child on the bus threw an object out of the bus window, reportedly smashing the man’s car windscreen.

– Caxton News Service

