menu
National 1.9.2016 05:02 pm

ConCourt advises society to take steps against ex-advocate

Ilse De Lange
Photo: Supplied

Photo: Supplied

The judges said Ndleve’s appearance in that case was unlawful and endangered the fairness of the criminal proceedings in which he appeared.

The Constitutional Court has advised the Pretoria Society of Advocates to take steps to stop an advocate who has been struck off the roll from bombarding the court with an unavailing stream of litigation and from appearing in courts on behalf of clients.

The court today dismissed the latest in a series of former advocate Ralph Ndleve’s applications for leave to appeal against a June 2013 order granted in the High Court in Pretoria, striking his name of the roll of advocates.

The Society applied to have him struck off after receiving a series of at least six complaints against him, including taking instructions and money from lay clients without the intervention of an attorney and stealing money intended for his clients’ creditors.

Ndleve’s bid for leave to appeal on the grounds that he did not receive a fair hearing was last year dismissed with costs by the high court, which noted that Ndleve had confessed to stealing money from his clients.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) subsequently also dismissed his application for leave to appeal with costs and Ndleve then launched five different applications in the Constitutional Court in a bid to appeal against the striking off order against him.

The Constitutional Court Judges dismissed his four previous applications for leave to appeal as bearing no prospects of success and said the present application was no different.

Ndleve alleged a transcript of his initial hearing before the high court demonstrated an infringement of his rights, but the Constitutional Court said this was nonsensical, as he had provided the same transcripts in two previous applications, both of which were dismissed.

“The only conclusion that can be drawn is that the applicant is peppering this court with repeated applications, each entirely devoid of merits, simply to stave off the coming effect of the order striking him from the Roll of Advocates,” the Judges said.

They noted with “deep concern” that Ndleve appears to have continued practising as an advocate despite being struck from the roll.

This became clear from an unrelated application lodged in the Constitutional Court, which mentioned Ndleve as counsel for the accused in the lower courts.

The judges said Ndleve’s appearance in that case was unlawful and endangered the fairness of the criminal proceedings in which he appeared.

His conduct not only bordered on contempt of court,but was certainly unethical, as the purpose of a striking off order was not simply punishment but the protection of the public, they added.

They also expressed concern that Ndleve’s name still appeared on the roll of advocates last month.

Related Stories
Churches offer Education department and PHSG a helping hand 1.9.2016
New Datsun GO+, New tyke emerges 1.9.2016
Tackling child trafficking in Limpopo begins with proper birth registrations 1.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Mokoena joins Ajax Cape Town
Phakaaathi

Mokoena joins Ajax Cape Town

Caster shows off her Chappies wrapper
National

Caster shows off her Chappies wrapper

Ngcongca chooses Sundowns over Chiefs
Phakaaathi

Ngcongca chooses Sundowns over Chiefs

Furman hails ‘top quality’ Mashamaite
Phakaaathi

Furman hails ‘top quality’ Mashamaite

DJ Zinhle reveals how she dealt with AKA breakup
Celebrities

DJ Zinhle reveals how she dealt with AKA breakup

readers' choice

Helen Zille was with us in the ANC – Sexwale
National

Helen Zille was with us in the ANC – Sexwale

I salute ANC branches for saying Zuma must go – Phosa
National

I salute ANC branches for saying Zuma must go – Phosa

‘You were so energetic’ as mining minister, Malema tells Ramatlhodi
National

‘You were so energetic’ as mining minister, Malema tells Ramatlhodi

Msimanga tells ANC councillors they’re going to prison
National

Msimanga tells ANC councillors they’re going to prison

ANC branch wants whole NEC to fall with Zuma – report
National

ANC branch wants whole NEC to fall with Zuma – report

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.