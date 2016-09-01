Pretoria West evictions strike again

The Red Ants returned to Pretoria yesterday when they evicted illegal squatters in West Fort, Pretoria West.

Chaos erupted when residents raged in anger as their belongings were confiscated and their clothes burned in the streets.

Police were called to the scene to disperse the crowd with water cannons.

“We have lost everything. Why are the police being violent with us? The Red Ants took everything,” said a resident who wished to remain anonymous.

A police spokesperson said the Red Ants were instructed to demolish the shacks.

“The plot belongs to Cosmopolitan Projects. According to residents, some of the illegal squatters were injured during the evictions.”

She said a case of common assault and trespassing was opened.

“No arrests were made and the situation is under control.”

Last week, Mamelodi residents who occupied newly built houses illegally in Extension 4 were forcibly evicted by the Red Ants.

The homeless people moved into the houses two weeks ago as the houses were standing empty and they needed shelter. The illegal occupants somehow obtained the keys to the houses to move in.

In February, about 100 families were left to fend for themselves as the Red Ants stormed into RNS House building on Madiba Street and began removing residents’ belongings.

According to the tenants, the eviction was part of a lengthy battle with the landlord, who they accused of failing to maintain the building.

