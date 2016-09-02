Weights point to Jet Explorer

Gogetthesheriff just loves the Polytrack and since the surface was introduced to Port Elizabeth racing this son of Go Deputy has captured the imagination of the local horseracing fans.

Trained by Jacques Strydom, Gogetthesheriff has raced 10 times on the Polytrack for eight wins and two places. In total he was recorded 12 victories so one can see the benefits of the Polytrack to a horse of his calibre.

The six-year-old lines up in the Founders Trophy (Non-Black Type) over 1600m at the course today and he is sure to have a lot of support. He was named Polytrack Horse Of The Year last season and he is a sort of folk hero in the city.

However, he will have to be at his absolute best if he is to beat Jet Explorer in this event. In May he raced against Justin Snaith’s charge in a stakes race and with the pair at level weights, Gogetthesheriff went off favourite at 15-20. However, although he was running on late, he failed to get to terms with the son of Jet Master and in the end finished third, although beaten just 0.50 lengths.

This time Jet Explorer is 4kg better off and unless Gogetthesheriff is able to pull something special out of the bag, he looks unlikely to reverse the placings with Snaith’s runner. This time Richard Fourie has the ride aboard Jet Explorer while Ryan Munger rides Gogetthesheriff.

Distinguished has not yet been able to win a race on this course but he has placed in five of six outings on the Polytrack. If one takes a line through Ochoncar, and depending on how much store you place in a 4kg allowance claimed by an apprentice, this eight-year-old son of Kahal has to be in with a shout.

He does run well for jockey Raymond Danielson who is back aboard on this occasion.

Afrikaburn is an unknown quantity although he did race on the Polytrack in Durban. He did well enough, running on after a slow start to finish a 2.60-length fifth behind Belong To Me over 1100m and he should enjoy the extra distance.