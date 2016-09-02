menu
Rain, rain, when will you fall?

Steven Tau
A young girl pours water into a plastic bottle from a water truck in Coronation, 11 November 2015. Community members say they have been without water for over 24 hours. Picture: Refilwe Modise

This also resulted in a serious decline in dam levels, prompting several municipalities to implement water restrictions.

The spring season officially kicked in yesterday, but there are strong signals suggesting above-normal daytime temperatures going into summer in most parts of the country.

SA Weather Service forecaster Kholofelo Mahlangu yesterday told The Citizen to expect change.

Mahlangu said the El Nino weather system, which normally brought heatwaves as was the case last summer, was moving toward the La Nina system.

This meant residents in most parts of the country could still expect dry weather over the coming seven days.

“At this stage, it is difficult to tell when we’ll start experiencing rainfall,” she said.

Last summer’s hot weather and a lack of sufficient rainfall led to parts of the country being declared drought disaster areas.

With spring getting off to a dry start, the water affairs department again called on residents to use water sparingly.

“At the moment, we are in dire need of early and persistent rainfall,” spokesperson for the department Sputnik Ratau said yesterday.

 

