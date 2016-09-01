Klaasen and Anderson on form at US open

South Africa’s hopes remained alive in the main singles and doubles draws on Thursday, with Raven Klaasen booking his place in the second round at the US Open.

Klaasen and American doubles partner Rajeev Ram knocked out former teammates Eric Butorac and Scott Lipsky, coasting to a 6-3 6-4 victory in their first-round contest.

Klaasen had joined Butorac in last year’s US Open quarter-finals, where they were knocked out by Ram and Lipsky, but the South African had since linked up with Ram and the duo displayed fine form when they reached the semifinals at Wimbledon in July.

They were scheduled to meet former US Open doubles quarter-finalists Chris Guccione of Australia and Andre Sa of Brazil in the next round this weekend. Earlier at Flushing Meadows, No 23 seed Kevin Anderson continued his impressive comeback from multiple injury woes to book his spot in the third round of the men’s singles competition.

He defeated Vasek Pospisil of Canada, a former Wimbledon doubles champion, in straight sets in their second-round fixture late Wednesday, after beating 20-year-old Japanese player Yoshihito Nishioka in the opening round.

Anderson struggled throughout the 2016 season, and after reaching the world top 10 for the first time late last year, he dropped to No 35 in the latest global rankings released this week.

Having progressed to the fourth round or better at eight of the 12 Grand Slams held between 2013 and 2015, he did not make it beyond the first round at any of this year’s previous three top-flight tournaments.

He looked to be finding his best form again in New York, however, and the SA No 1 was set to face Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, the world No 11, in the next round on Friday.