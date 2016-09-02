menu
WATCH: Moments before Cassper performed at The Dome

Citizen reporter
Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Twitter

Cassper says it only sunk in a few minutes before the show that he was about to perform in front of 20 000 people.

Refiloe “Cassper Nyovest” has posted snippets of his Fill Up The Dome concert that happened last year, and we must say, if you did not go, you missed out! However, it’s not the end of the world, a DVD of the concert will be out soon and the quality is top notch. He launched the DVD on Thursday night and those who were there have given the rapper a nod – it has been trending since.

Cellular giant MTN posted a video on Twitter, showing us a few minutes just before Cassper walked on to the stage. In the video, his mom says she shed a tear when arrived at the venue, thinking about him.

“He has always said to me ‘trust me Mama, just trust me, I will definitely make it’.”

Well, he sure did it and now he’s about to fill an even bigger venue – Orlando Stadium.

With Somizi Mhlongo hosting the event and his fans, and MTN rallying behind him, we have no doubt it will happen.

All the best Cassper, keep inspiring!

This is what fans had to say about the DVD launch:

 

 

