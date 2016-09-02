WATCH: Moments before Cassper performed at The Dome

Refiloe “Cassper Nyovest” has posted snippets of his Fill Up The Dome concert that happened last year, and we must say, if you did not go, you missed out! However, it’s not the end of the world, a DVD of the concert will be out soon and the quality is top notch. He launched the DVD on Thursday night and those who were there have given the rapper a nod – it has been trending since.

Cellular giant MTN posted a video on Twitter, showing us a few minutes just before Cassper walked on to the stage. In the video, his mom says she shed a tear when arrived at the venue, thinking about him.

Just a taste of what's to come when @CassperNyovest fills up Orlando on 29 Oct! 💪🏼 Who's excited? #FillUpTheDomeDVD pic.twitter.com/rkt6Kxs6IK — MTN South Africa (@MTNza) September 1, 2016

“He has always said to me ‘trust me Mama, just trust me, I will definitely make it’.”

Well, he sure did it and now he’s about to fill an even bigger venue – Orlando Stadium.

With Somizi Mhlongo hosting the event and his fans, and MTN rallying behind him, we have no doubt it will happen.

The #FillUpTheDomeDVD premiere was awesome! 👌🏼 Who will we see on 29 Oct when @CassperNyovest fills up Orlando? 😏 pic.twitter.com/Vy74fD8sZM — MTN South Africa (@MTNza) September 1, 2016

All the best Cassper, keep inspiring!

This is what fans had to say about the DVD launch:

The sound system here is crazy! I keep thinking I'm in the crowd! I'm singing out loud in the theatre! #FillUpTheDomeDVD — BRAGA (@Nadia_nakai) September 1, 2016

I have to get me that #fillupthedomedvd .. Everyone seem to be excited about it. FOMO. I know @CassperNyovest is legend when performing live — Unathi W. Nkomombini (@Urah_Nkomombini) September 1, 2016

#FillUpTheDomeDVD is such a inspiration…Well done boizen 🙏🏾 — #MajorLeagueGardens (@MAJORLEAGUEDJZ) September 1, 2016

You can hate Cass all you want kid been winning #FillUpTheDomeDVD — ♞4D Has No Chill❄❄ (@NoChill4D) September 2, 2016

#FillUpTheDomeDVD is the typa things we South Africans never had.its all new @casspernyovest — Dexter StanFord (@remembermakgosa) September 2, 2016

The look last night at #FillupTheDomeDvd launch Glory be to Christ, all day EVERYDAY! @… https://t.co/uTFhTuB1Jc — USheriff (@Melody_Miya) September 2, 2016

So last night we were invited to @CassperNyovest #FillUpTheDomeDVD ting.. Nyovest is a true SuperStar 🎬 Next up #FillUpOrlandoStadium #ganja — GanjaBeatz (@GanjaBeatz) September 2, 2016