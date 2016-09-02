menu
Congolese drug addict found hanging from tree

Nolwazi Dhlamini
Picture: Thinkstock

The man ‘hanged himself’ on the side of the road, opposite the police station.

Police are investigating an inquest docket after a homeless man was found hanged from a tree on CR Swart Drive in Kempton Park, East Rand.

The man ‘had hanged himself’ on the side of the road, opposite the police station, where a group of vagrants usually sleeps overnight, last Wednesday, Kempton Express reported.

Kempton police spokesperson Captain Jethro Mtshali said it was also established that the deceased was of Congolese origin and was a drug addict.

“Police were summoned to the scene at about 7.30am.

“Upon arrival, they found a man hanging from a tree. Paramedics certified him dead, and an inquest docket is being investigated,” added Mtshali.

 

– Caxton News Service

