menu
National 2.9.2016 09:13 am

Judiciary prepares for a little less luxury

ANA
Nathi Mncube spokesperson of the National Prosecuting Authority at the NPA offices in Pretoria on 19 December 2014. Picture: Christine Vermooten

Nathi Mncube spokesperson of the National Prosecuting Authority at the NPA offices in Pretoria on 19 December 2014. Picture: Christine Vermooten

The cost-cutting measures, now in place, relate to among others, hotel accommodation, aspects of subsistence and travelling allowance.

The South African judiciary is putting cost-cutting measures in place relating to hotel accommodation, travelling and allowances, says the office of the chief justice.

“The state of our economy has had a very negative impact on the budgets of all government departments and state-funded institutions. The Judiciary is no exception,” spokesperson for the Judiciary Nathi Mncube said in a statement on Thursday.

“Our collective sense of responsibility demanded of us to identify possible areas of cost-containment, so as to ensure that our core business is not at any stage seriously compromised by budgetary constraints. Remember, nobody knows how long it will take for this economic climate to improve.”

Mncube said that from February, the heads of all the courts reflected on what the Judiciary could do to contain costs. The cost-cutting measures, now in place, relate to among others, hotel accommodation, travelling, aspects of subsistence and travelling allowance, the extent of involvement of assessors, being accompanied by personal assistants on Circuit Court, and the level at which vehicles to be purchased by judges is pitched.

He said while the “unfavourable economic climate persists”, vehicles would be rented whenever it became necessary for a judicial officer to rent a vehicle.

“These measures are to be departed from only when circumstances so demand. Colleagues were made to appreciate that this is the sacrifice we all have to make for the good of the country, particularly because budgets, including ours, are being cut from time to time. This is a survival strategy,” he said.

“The reversal of these measures is anticipated as soon as our economy recovers from the battering it has hitherto been exposed to. This is a difficult period for our country. The sacrifice judicial officers are willing to make for the good of the Judiciary, and our country is highly appreciated by the collective leadership and membership of the Judiciary.”

He said the conditions of employment and benefits of judicial officers were constitutionally protected, but that this was a matter of conscience and one’s sense of responsibility.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
Muthambi approving journos’ trips ‘is just cost-cutting’ 16.8.2016
KZN impose major budget cuts 11.3.2016
Zuma appoints 12 new judges 17.12.2015
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

WATCH: ANC’s demise will lead to repression – Dali Mpofu
National

WATCH: ANC’s demise will lead to repression – Dali Mpofu

Tbo Touch admits he’s a paid e-tolls liar
Celebrities

Tbo Touch admits he’s a paid e-tolls liar

What Grade 3 kids had to say about Zuma, Malema
National

What Grade 3 kids had to say about Zuma, Malema

‘How stupid!’ Unathi slams her C-section ‘hater’
Celebrities

‘How stupid!’ Unathi slams her C-section ‘hater’

Mokoena joins Ajax Cape Town
Phakaaathi

Mokoena joins Ajax Cape Town

readers' choice

Helen Zille was with us in the ANC – Sexwale
National

Helen Zille was with us in the ANC – Sexwale

Mpofu tells Sexwale he’s lying about Zille
National

Mpofu tells Sexwale he’s lying about Zille

What Grade 3 kids had to say about Zuma, Malema
National

What Grade 3 kids had to say about Zuma, Malema

EFF members ‘sjambok each other’ over councillor lists – report
National

EFF members ‘sjambok each other’ over councillor lists – report

Give your silent condoms to Zuma, Ramaphosa told
National

Give your silent condoms to Zuma, Ramaphosa told

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.