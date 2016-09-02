Tbo Touch admits he’s a paid e-tolls liar

Former Metro FM DJ Tbo Touch (real name Thabo Molefe) appeared controversially in e-toll ads in 2015, urging motorists to front up and buy their e-tags because that’s what he and his other supposedly law-abiding celeb friends Minnie Dlamini and Khanyi Mbau were also doing.

Now, though, he’s admitted to what many had long suspected anyway – that he just did it for the money. Apparently, he doesn’t even have an e-tag. In an interview with Gareth Cliff on CliffCentral on Thursday, he admitted he had received a lot of money from the SA National Roads Agency, which oversees the highly controversial and unpopular e-tolls and is also largely taxpayer funded.

In the video, Molefe addresses South Africa in a suit and tie, saying, “Like many South Africans I was quite reluctant at the call for us to pay for e-tolling. I didn’t accept it at first … but it makes sense.”

He added, “We enjoy better roads today because somebody conceptualised a better South Africa that’s going to work beyond 2020.”

ALSO READ: Tbo Touch leads ‘R216m’ sports car convoy

However, he now admits that not a word of that was true. He didn’t divulge whether Minnie or Khanyi had also been lying.

“Of course, I don’t even have an e-tag. I lied. I don’t. Go down to my car right now. Yeah, go check,” he told his friend Cliff.

He said that with two sons in private schools he hadn’t been in a position to say no to the money.

“There’s things I’ll do because it’s not going to hurt me. It’s not going to change the price of milk. So, they called me – I’ve got an offer for you. Why not?”

He justified it by saying that he and celebs in a similar position thought of themselves as business entities in their own right.

“We are commercial brands,” he said.

Touch and Cliff have become business partners, starting music streaming service TouchCentral together.

ALSO READ: Tbo Touch’s radio show just a download away