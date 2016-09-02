SA, Mauritius business chambers to work together

The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI) and its counterpart, the Mauritius Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Commerce and Industry.

In a statement on Friday, SACCI said the purpose of the MoU was to advance the economic agenda between South Africa and Mauritius.

SACCI chief executive, Alan Mukoki, said the two chambers signed the MoU in recognition of the immense possibilities of promoting trade and investment for their respective business communities.

Trade relations between South Africa and Mauritius recorded significant growth over the last decade.

Imports from Mauritius increased from R263 million in 2006 to R2.2 billion in 2015, and during the same period, the value of South Africa’s exports also rose significantly from R1.8 billion to R3.7 billion.

“We have agreed to make arrangements for appropriate meetings for the businesses in Mauritius and South Africa, and for experts to render appropriate assistance to make these meetings successful,” Mukoki said.

“Part of what we will be doing is to issue letters of recommendations and make efforts for the creation of efficient contacts for the business people, trade missions and the experts.”

MCCI secretary-general Raju Jaddoo said the chambers would assist each other to organise national exhibitions, international trade fairs, specialised exhibitions, and economic and technical fairs, among others.

“We will be doing this with the objective of improving and expanding economic cooperation between the two countries,” Jaddoo said.

“We will also engage with relevant stakeholders in realising the successful establishment of a Joint Business Council with the objective of encouraging and promoting cooperation between our business within the regulations and laws of the two countries.”

– African News Agency (ANA)