‘Abusive women’ worry cops after girlfriend burns penis

Police are concerned about the high number of cases involving women who abuse their partners in eMzinoni, Mpumalanga.

They said more than three cases were opened in August.

Two women were arrested in separate incidents, and one suspect is at large.

She fled after she burned her partner’s genitals with boiling water, Ridge Times reported.

It is alleged she had an argument with the man and went out and returned with two men.

According to the police, the two men held the man down while the woman was pouring boiling water over his genitals.

The suspect and the two men fled the scene, and the victim was admitted to the Bethal Hospital.

Police spokesperson Constable Cynthia Mtsweni said in two separate incidents, the men sustained burn wounds to the whole body and the other one to the neck.

“We are still looking for the woman who burned the genitals of her partner, and we hope to make an arrest soon. The other two women were arrested and will appear in court soon,” added Mtsweni.

She said it was unfortunate this was happening during Women’s Month while many campaigns are focused on abuse against women.

“This is reflecting badly on women. People must know that abuse is wrong, whether against a woman or a man.

“We are calling on all men who are being abused by anyone, to break the silence and come forward. We have relevant structures that can assist you,” added Mtsweni.

