Limpopo education department warns of job offer scam

The Limpopo department of education has warned people about a marking examination assistant position scam, reports the Letaba Herald.

According to departmental spokesperson Naledzani Rasila, the scammer is calling people to tell them their applications for the examination assistant position are successful and that they will receive uniform from the department when they arrive.

Rasila said the fraudster was charging them R300 for a medical certificate, R550 for accommodation and R400 for uniform, and he already swindled six people so far, who then alerted the department.

“People must know that the department will never demand money for jobs. Applicants of the marking examination assistant temporary positions will be contacted towards the end of the year,” said Rasila.

He said the latest victim of the scam is from Botlokwa area. According to the victims, the scammer requested that the money be deposited in one shop and the reference number be sent to him.

“Then they were told to report at the department in the morning only to find that it was all a scam. The matter has been reported to the Risk Directorate of the department,” said Rasila.

He added people should note that under no circumstances would the department charge people applying for any position.

– Caxton News Service