National 2.9.2016 10:20 am

SA crime stats: Murder rises by 4.9%

Steven Tau
Khomotso Phahlane. File Picture: Gallo Images

Attempted murder increased in six of the nine provinces, with Gauteng showing an increase of 8.9%.

The fight against crime is not only a responsibility for police, according to national police commissioner-general Khomotso Phahlane.

Speaking during the police’s briefing to Parliament’s portfolio committee on crime statistics, Phahlane said they were beginning to see a decrease in all crimes except for contact crime.

“This shows that our efforts are making a serious dent on crime,” he said.

Outlining the stats for the 2015/2016 financial year, SAPS Major-General Sekhukhune spoke about the 17 community-reported crimes, which he said included murder, sexual assault, assault and attempted murder, among other things.

Getting to the core of the business, the crime statistics themselves, Sekhukhune said they observed a total of 2.1 million charges were recorded by the police, with 1.7 million being community reported.

“Of the 1.7 million recorded, 69.7% crimes emanated solely from contact- and property-related crimes.

“Community reported crimes decreased by 1.8%, while contact-related crimes decreased by 2.7% and other serious crimes by 4.1%,” he said.

Seven of the nine provinces experienced a decrease in community reported crimes, with the Free State recording the most decreases.

Crime stats showed an increase in Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

Murder has increased by 4.9%, the stats claimed.

