Brockie going for golden boot

“I have been setting my own goals personally and if I have a successful season in terms of scoring goals, then that turns into a successful season for the club – we will be winning more games than losing. The partnerships with Yeye (Reneilwe Letsholonyane), Bradley Grobler and Thuso [Phala] will blossom over the next couple of weeks and we will be firing into the back of the net on regular occasions,” he said.

“I am certainly sure that I will get more than 11 goals in the league than I did last season and I hope that I can get off the mark as soon as possible.

“Overall, I want to get more than 20 goals and I want to challenge for the golden boot, so there are still plenty of days for me to do that, but as striker, you obviously want to get off the mark as soon as possible and get the goal and that confidence flowing,” he added.