Eager to make history – Ke Yona captain

“We have a very strong squad of youngsters who are eager to not only make an impression with professional clubs but change the record books by becoming the first Ke Yona Team to win the Ke Yona Challenge. We have nothing to lose and want to give it our all” said a confident Mbuli.

Meanwhile, SuperSport goalkeeper Boalefa Pule, who helped his team win the trophy last season after coming on as a second half substitute replacing the injured Ronwen Williams, says they will give their opponents the respect they deserve since they do not know who they are coming up against.

“It will be difficult playing against them since we have not seen them play. As a team, we will prepare for this match like we do with every other match and give them the respect that they deserve for reaching this stage of their football careers” said Pule.

In the last three years, the Ke Yona Team has lost to Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.