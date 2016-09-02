Losper extends Ajax stay

“Toriq has been with us since the age of 10, so we are happy to have secured his future with the club. All our attention can shift to football matters now that this has been resolved, which is in the best interest of the team. We look forward to seeing many great moments from Toriq and the rest of the team.”

Losper, who has been with the Urban Warriors from a young age was part of the Roger de Sa’s squad that won the MTN8 last season, however, they finished the campaign on a wrong note after failing to qualify to for the competition ending their league campaign on bottom half of the log.