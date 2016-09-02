menu
Local News 2.9.2016 10:21 am

Losper extends Ajax stay

Eleazar Rodgers and Toriq Losper of Ajax Cape Town celebrate after scoring during the Absa Premiership match between Ajax Cape Town and Maritzburg United at Cape Town Stadium on December 06, 2013 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Luigi Bennett/Gallo Images)

Eleazar Rodgers and Toriq Losper of Ajax Cape Town celebrate after scoring during the Absa Premiership match between Ajax Cape Town and Maritzburg United at Cape Town Stadium on December 06, 2013 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Luigi Bennett/Gallo Images)

Ajax Cape Town Chief executive Officer (CEO) Ari Efstathiou says he is looking to many great moments with midfielder Toriq Losper after the player extended his stay at the club for another four years.

“Toriq has been with us since the age of 10, so we are happy to have secured his future with the club. All our attention can shift to football matters now that this has been resolved, which is in the best interest of the team. We look forward to seeing many great moments from Toriq and the rest of the team.”

Losper, who has been with the Urban Warriors from a young age was part of the Roger de Sa’s squad that won the MTN8 last season, however, they finished the campaign on a wrong note after failing to qualify to for the competition ending their league campaign on bottom half of the log.

Related Stories
Mayambela relishes Ajax challenge   31.8.2016
Ajax duo withdrawn from Bafana squad 29.8.2016
Ajax lucky to get a draw – D’Avray 24.8.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

readers' choice

Baxter has lost respect for Mosimane
Phakaaathi

Baxter has lost respect for Mosimane

Former Bafana star facing financial problems
Phakaaathi

Former Bafana star facing financial problems

Mandla Masango’s return to Kaizer Chiefs is certain
Phakaaathi

Mandla Masango’s return to Kaizer Chiefs is certain

They were planning to leave Chiefs anyway – Baxter
Phakaaathi

They were planning to leave Chiefs anyway – Baxter

Khune suspended for bringing girlfriend to Chiefs training
Phakaaathi

Khune suspended for bringing girlfriend to Chiefs training

poll

results

Pirates 3-1 Arrows
Plat Stars 1-0 SuperSport
Bloem Celtic 0-1 Maritz Utd
Click to see full results

fixtures

Ajax vs Pirates
City vs Wits
Highlands Park vs Baroka
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Orlando Pirates 1 3
2 Cape Town City 1 3
3 Bidvest Wits 1 3
4 Chippa United 1 3
5 Maritz Utd 1 3
6 Platinum Stars 1 3
7 Ajax Cape Town 1 1
8 Baroka FC 1 1
9 Highlands Park 0 0
10 Sundowns 0 0
11 Free State Stars 1 0
12 Kaizer Chiefs 1 0
13 Bloem Celtic 1 0
14 SuperSport United 1 0
15 Arrows 1 0
16 Polokwane City 1 0
Click to see full log table

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.