Hawks bust drug lab on the East Rand

A drug-manufacturing laboratory was discovered by Hawks on Hallgate smallholdings in Nigel, in Gauteng, early on Friday.

Two Nigerian males aged 36 and 45, respectively, were arrested, Heidelberg Nigel Heraut reported.

According to Hawks Gauteng spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu, the crime intelligence unit followed up on a tip-off they received some time ago, which probed the investigation.

They raided the property at about 1am and seized raw products (used to manufacture CAT), to the value of about R1.5 million.

– Caxton News Service