Twitter reacts to ‘useless’ Dudu Myeni CV and reappointment

Yesterday, it was reported Myeni was set to chair the board of SAA once again.

The embattled national carrier is on the verge of insolvency after several bad financial decisions have left it derelict and in need of R16 billion in funding.

Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan submitted a list of 13 names to cabinet, including Myeni’s name.

“She will be chair, and her contract is for two years, and cannot be extended, but the proviso is that there is a review of the positions and performance of the chair and deputy chair every two years,” a source said.

On Twitter, Myeni began trending after her CV was published on a newspaper’s website. Listed were Myeni’s education, which included a certificate and diploma from a teacher’s college and an unfinished degree in administration from the University of Zululand.

More telling was her being the founding director of the Friends of Jacob Zuma Trust. Myeni and Zuma are said to enjoy an intimate business relationship, with Myeni apparently consulting Zuma after former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene instructed her to halt an airbus deal last year. Nene was fired shortly thereafter.

Dudu Myeni is having such a nice life. She is a useless SAA chairperson who is said to be in line for reappointment. — IG: ConceptSixty5 (@Sentletse) September 1, 2016

All finance ministers can come and go… Zuma's Dudu Myeni stays! — Justice4All (@Unathi_Kwaza) September 1, 2016

Keep on appointing people like Dudu Myeni – 2019 we will keep our votes again. — Pholoho Selebano (@Pholoho) September 2, 2016

Hoping that the speculation of the reappointment of Dudu #Myeni as chair of #SAA is wrong! Pathetic how incompetence picks incompetence !!! — Jonathan Levin (@Gawiesnr) September 2, 2016

The re-appointment of Dudu Myeni shows that losing metros was not enough a lesson. Y'all campaigning for loss of municipalities come 2019 — Matome Phillix (@Matome_Kay) September 2, 2016