National 2.9.2016 11:45 am

Twitter reacts to ‘useless’ Dudu Myeni CV and reappointment

Bernice Maune
President Jacob Zuma with executive chairperson of the Jacob Zuma Foundation as well as chairperson of SAA Dudu Myeni. Picture: GCIS

President Jacob Zuma with executive chairperson of the Jacob Zuma Foundation as well as chairperson of SAA Dudu Myeni. Picture: GCIS

News of Myeni’s reappointment to the SAA board has solicited a number of reactions on social media.

Yesterday, it was reported Myeni was set to chair the board of SAA once again.

The embattled national carrier is on the verge of insolvency after several bad financial decisions have left it derelict and in need of R16 billion in funding.

Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan submitted a list of 13 names to cabinet, including Myeni’s name.

“She will be chair, and her contract is for two years, and cannot be extended, but the proviso is that there is a review of the positions and performance of the chair and deputy chair every two years,” a source said.

ALSO READ: Murder up 4.9% this year

On Twitter, Myeni began trending after her CV was published on a newspaper’s website. Listed were Myeni’s education, which included a certificate and diploma from a teacher’s college and an unfinished degree in administration from the University of Zululand.

More telling was her being the founding director of the Friends of Jacob Zuma Trust. Myeni and Zuma are said to enjoy an intimate business relationship, with Myeni apparently consulting Zuma after former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene instructed her to halt an airbus deal last year. Nene was fired shortly thereafter.

