menu
National 2.9.2016 11:56 am

Umgeni Water in KZN lifts water restrictions

CNS reporter and Philippa Francis
The water is flowing in Hazelmere Dam. Picture: North Coast Courier.

The water is flowing in Hazelmere Dam. Picture: North Coast Courier.

While Umgeni Water lifts restrictions in KZN, persistent drought conditions in Mpumalanga are still a concern.

Umgeni Water in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has announced that water restrictions will be lifted for several areas, including eMdloti, the Northglen News reports.

Residents of the seaside village have been subjected to some of the harshest water cuts since the restrictions were put in place. Last week angry residents, tired of being shut off, stopped municipal officials from turning off their reservoir valves.

According to Umgeni Water, unseasonal rainfall consistent with the El Niño effect was recorded at Hazelmere Dam during July and August, which amounted to a total of about 180mm. This resulted in the level of the dam rising steadily to its current 62%.

There is, at this stage, adequate water to meet the demands of eThekwini Metro, Sembcorp Siza Water and iLembe District Municipality, at volumes that were provided before the onset of water shortages and implementation of water restrictions.

• Restrictions will be immediately lifted in Waterloo, Verulam, Ottawa, eMdloti Beach, Sibaya Casino, La Mercy, Westbrook, Canelands, Ndwedwe, King Shaka Airport and the whole of Tongaat.
• Planned interruptions to water supply will cease as of September 1.
• Removal of individual water restrictors will commence.

Umgeni Water’s corporate stakeholder manager, Shami Harichunder, said that after a risk analysis that discounted the possibility of dam failure in the foreseeable future, a decision has now been taken by the Joint Operations Committee that the normal operating rules can be reinstated as a result of the improved situation.

The following will occur with immediate effect:

• All Drought Curtailment Targets will be withdrawn and normal water production will occur at Hazelmere Waterworks.
• The plant will revert to supplying volumes of potable water that will meet the full demands of its customers.

Meanwhile, in Mpumalanga, the Lowvelder is reporting that most parts of South Africa is still experiencing drought conditions and water stress.

According to the South African Weather Service (Saws), “the current drought is the result of a sequence of dry spells and extreme hot conditions associated with the very strong 2015/16 El Niño event”.

The recovery from the drought conditions across the country may take some time , depending on rainfall and temperature conditions over the coming spring and summer season, Saws said.

Caxton News Service

Related Stories
NFP urges rerun of elections in Jozini so it can contest 1.9.2016
KZN principal arrested for sexually assaulting learner 29.8.2016
Nquthu sex video teacher in court for rape 29.8.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

WATCH: ANC’s demise will lead to repression – Dali Mpofu
National

WATCH: ANC’s demise will lead to repression – Dali Mpofu

Tbo Touch admits he’s a paid e-tolls liar
Celebrities

Tbo Touch admits he’s a paid e-tolls liar

What Grade 3 kids had to say about Zuma, Malema
National

What Grade 3 kids had to say about Zuma, Malema

‘How stupid!’ Unathi slams her C-section ‘hater’
Celebrities

‘How stupid!’ Unathi slams her C-section ‘hater’

Mokoena joins Ajax Cape Town
Phakaaathi

Mokoena joins Ajax Cape Town

readers' choice

Helen Zille was with us in the ANC – Sexwale
National

Helen Zille was with us in the ANC – Sexwale

Mpofu tells Sexwale he’s lying about Zille
National

Mpofu tells Sexwale he’s lying about Zille

What Grade 3 kids had to say about Zuma, Malema
National

What Grade 3 kids had to say about Zuma, Malema

EFF members ‘sjambok each other’ over councillor lists – report
National

EFF members ‘sjambok each other’ over councillor lists – report

Give your silent condoms to Zuma, Ramaphosa told
National

Give your silent condoms to Zuma, Ramaphosa told

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.