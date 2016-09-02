menu
Local News 2.9.2016 11:48 am

Cosmos add another signing

Phakaaathi Reporter
Jomo Sono (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Jomo Sono (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Jomo Cosmos have made another signing, in former Yebo Yes winger Xola Mosiea penned a two-year contract with Ezenkosi.

The 23-year old product of the SAFA Transnet Football School of Excellence played for Cosmos in last month’s Transversal Cup tournament in Mpumalanga, where he shone in the final game.

“Shebeleza”, as the winger is affectionately known in the football circles will be one of the players who have been tasked on a quest to get the team back to the Absa Premiership after they were relegated last season.

Mosiea becomes the club’s latest signing following the capture of former Free State stars player Hendrik Somaeb last week.

Related Stories
Jordaan calls for Bafana support 2.9.2016
Molangoane ordered back to Chippa by PSL 2.9.2016
Losper extends Ajax stay 2.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

readers' choice

Baxter has lost respect for Mosimane
Phakaaathi

Baxter has lost respect for Mosimane

Mandla Masango’s return to Kaizer Chiefs is certain
Phakaaathi

Mandla Masango’s return to Kaizer Chiefs is certain

Former Bafana star facing financial problems
Phakaaathi

Former Bafana star facing financial problems

They were planning to leave Chiefs anyway – Baxter
Phakaaathi

They were planning to leave Chiefs anyway – Baxter

Khune suspended for bringing girlfriend to Chiefs training
Phakaaathi

Khune suspended for bringing girlfriend to Chiefs training

poll

results

Pirates 3-1 Arrows
Plat Stars 1-0 SuperSport
Bloem Celtic 0-1 Maritz Utd
Click to see full results

fixtures

Ajax vs Pirates
City vs Wits
Highlands Park vs Baroka
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Orlando Pirates 1 3
2 Cape Town City 1 3
3 Bidvest Wits 1 3
4 Chippa United 1 3
5 Maritz Utd 1 3
6 Platinum Stars 1 3
7 Ajax Cape Town 1 1
8 Baroka FC 1 1
9 Highlands Park 0 0
10 Sundowns 0 0
11 Free State Stars 1 0
12 Kaizer Chiefs 1 0
13 Bloem Celtic 1 0
14 SuperSport United 1 0
15 Arrows 1 0
16 Polokwane City 1 0
Click to see full log table

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.