Cosmos add another signing

The 23-year old product of the SAFA Transnet Football School of Excellence played for Cosmos in last month’s Transversal Cup tournament in Mpumalanga, where he shone in the final game.

“Shebeleza”, as the winger is affectionately known in the football circles will be one of the players who have been tasked on a quest to get the team back to the Absa Premiership after they were relegated last season.

Mosiea becomes the club’s latest signing following the capture of former Free State stars player Hendrik Somaeb last week.