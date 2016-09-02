menu
Escaped Pretoria prisoner back behind bars

Tshegofatso Ngobeni
Picture: Thinkstock

This is the second escape in the Gauteng region for the 2016/2017 financial year.

A Kgosi Mampuru II prisoner was arrested in Soweto after escaping from prison on Tuesday afternoon, reports the Pretoria East Rekord.

Department of correctional services regional spokesperson Ofentse Morwane said there was a manhunt to rearrest the man.

“Tshepo Themba Mosia is serving 13 years for murder, theft, housebreaking and illegal possession of a firearm,” Morwane said.

“Mosia was rearrested in the early hours of this morning in Tladi, Soweto, by members of the Departmental Emergency Support Team (EST). We also launched an internal investigation to establish the facts around the escape of the offender in question on Tuesday.”

Mosia was sentenced on May 19, 2010, at the Vereeniging Regional Court with two warrants.

Morwane said that was the second escape in the Gauteng region for the 2016/2017 financial year.

“The department views this as a serious breach of its security measures, as it wants to continue to ensure that its high standard of safe and secure custody at the country’s 243 correctional centres is maintained,” said Morwane.

Caxton News Service

