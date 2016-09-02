menu
Truck crushes woman against wall in KZN

Khethukuthula Lembethe-Xulu
Image credit: Thinkstock

The truck driver apparently failed to notice the woman standing next to the wall while he was turning into a driveway.

A woman, 34, was killed after she was crushed by a truck on Valley View Road in New Germany, KwaZulu-Natal.

She was found by paramedics lying on the side of the road surrounded by her colleagues last night, Highway Mail reported.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said: “On assessment, paramedics found that the woman had sustained fatal injuries. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for the patient, and she was declared dead at the scene.”

According to Meiring, it is believed the driver of the truck failed to notice the woman standing next to the wall while he was turning into a driveway.

The woman was pinned between the truck and a wall.

– Caxton News Service

