menu
Local News 2.9.2016 12:19 pm

Jordaan calls for Bafana support

Phakaaathi Reporter
Danny Jordaan. Photo: Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images

Danny Jordaan. Photo: Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images

South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan urged South Africans to support Bafana Bafana in their game against Egypt in the Nelson Mandela Challenge.

Jordaan says the nation needs to support the national soccer team in honour of the vision of late President Nelson Mandela.

“This annual tournament is in honour of one of the greatest icons ever to live in this world. He is the proud father of our nation; in the late Tata Nelson Mandela, we are sanctified as a nation to have been blessed by such an extraordinary human being,” said Jordaan on the official website of Safa.

“It is for this reason that whatever we do as South Africans, we must take any event in honour of Nelson Mandela seriously. We want Orlando Stadium to be packed to the rafters as a tribute to such an amazing human being.”

Related Stories
Cosmos add another signing 2.9.2016
Molangoane ordered back to Chippa by PSL 2.9.2016
Losper extends Ajax stay 2.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

readers' choice

Baxter has lost respect for Mosimane
Phakaaathi

Baxter has lost respect for Mosimane

Mandla Masango’s return to Kaizer Chiefs is certain
Phakaaathi

Mandla Masango’s return to Kaizer Chiefs is certain

Former Bafana star facing financial problems
Phakaaathi

Former Bafana star facing financial problems

They were planning to leave Chiefs anyway – Baxter
Phakaaathi

They were planning to leave Chiefs anyway – Baxter

Khune suspended for bringing girlfriend to Chiefs training
Phakaaathi

Khune suspended for bringing girlfriend to Chiefs training

poll

results

Pirates 3-1 Arrows
Plat Stars 1-0 SuperSport
Bloem Celtic 0-1 Maritz Utd
Click to see full results

fixtures

Ajax vs Pirates
City vs Wits
Highlands Park vs Baroka
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Orlando Pirates 1 3
2 Cape Town City 1 3
3 Bidvest Wits 1 3
4 Chippa United 1 3
5 Maritz Utd 1 3
6 Platinum Stars 1 3
7 Ajax Cape Town 1 1
8 Baroka FC 1 1
9 Highlands Park 0 0
10 Sundowns 0 0
11 Free State Stars 1 0
12 Kaizer Chiefs 1 0
13 Bloem Celtic 1 0
14 SuperSport United 1 0
15 Arrows 1 0
16 Polokwane City 1 0
Click to see full log table

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.