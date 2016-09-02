Jordaan calls for Bafana support

Jordaan says the nation needs to support the national soccer team in honour of the vision of late President Nelson Mandela.

“This annual tournament is in honour of one of the greatest icons ever to live in this world. He is the proud father of our nation; in the late Tata Nelson Mandela, we are sanctified as a nation to have been blessed by such an extraordinary human being,” said Jordaan on the official website of Safa.

“It is for this reason that whatever we do as South Africans, we must take any event in honour of Nelson Mandela seriously. We want Orlando Stadium to be packed to the rafters as a tribute to such an amazing human being.”